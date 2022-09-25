Former Tiger leaves NFL game with injury

A former Clemson defensive lineman left his team’s NFL game Sunday due to an injury.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a left knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Prior to exiting Sunday’s game, Reader recorded two tackles (one solo). Entering the game, he had posted eight total tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery across the Bengals’ first two games.

Drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Reader is in his seventh NFL season and third with the Bengals.

Bengals DT DJ Reader rolled to the ground after making that tackle. The trainers looked at his leg, and now he's walking off the field. Reader has arguably been the best player on the Bengals defense this season. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 25, 2022

DJ Reader shown on the sideline up walking around on the sideline, but he's been declared out. Dreading the news there. Would be a horrible loss for this defense. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) September 25, 2022

Bengals trainers were looking at DJ Reader's left knee… He was able to walk off the field under his own power with a slight limp — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 25, 2022

DJ Reader can barely put any weight on his leg… don't know the severity honestly but he looks uncomfortable. You'd have to think it's not long-term if he's still on the sideline, though. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 25, 2022

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: DT DJ Reader has a left knee injury and has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

