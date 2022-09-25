Lawrence puts on a show in Week 3

Football

September 25, 2022

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick posted a 115.5 quarterback rating in Sunday’s contest, during which he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in the second quarter, a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk in the third quarter and then an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter to finish off his second three-TD game in the NFL.

Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-1), who snapped an 18-game road losing streak, will return to action next Sunday when they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).

