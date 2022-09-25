Lawrence puts on a show in Week 3

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick posted a 115.5 quarterback rating in Sunday’s contest, during which he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in the second quarter, a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk in the third quarter and then an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter to finish off his second three-TD game in the NFL.
Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-1), who snapped an 18-game road losing streak, will return to action next Sunday when they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).
Steezy Trev is coooooking.
28/39 | 262 yards | 3 TDs | 115.5 QBR#JAXvsLAC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/eN2s9zrct1
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 25, 2022
Way to make a play, @Trevorlawrencee !!
pic.twitter.com/XNMba5hWT9
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee with an absolute dot. pic.twitter.com/kwU60jFpm0
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
that man @Trevorlawrencee is COOKIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sm8G8q6niv
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!