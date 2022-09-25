National analyst calls out media member that loves to hate on Clemson

Football

By September 25, 2022 12:02 pm

A national college football analyst took to Twitter on Saturday and called out another media member who has been known to knock Clemson.

During Clemson’s eventual 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Dan Wolken — a noted critic of Dabo Swinney and the Tigers — wrote on Twitter, “Is Clemson just another program now?”

Following the Tigers’ victory over the Demon Deacons, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports called Wolken out, responding to the aforementioned tweet with one of his own, which you can see below:

