Swinney updates injury status of team after Wake Forest game

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. “Everybody’s back in there today, and we’ve got a long week,” Swinney said. “So, hopefully we’ll get a lot of guys back this week and some of these guys that were out. But again, it’s just a day-to-day thing.”

Among the players who did not make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game was junior cornerback Malcolm Greene.

“He got banged up in the (Louisiana Tech) game and he pushed through practice, but just wasn’t able to go,” Swinney said.

Clemson will return to action Saturday against NC State at Death Valley (7:30 p.m., ABC).

