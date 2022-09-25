Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 4 of the season.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) moved up to No. 4 in the power rankings following its 51-45, double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

“Dabo Swinney felt like he aged 10 years after a 51-45 overtime win at Wake Forest,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “The good news is Clemson can rely on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Will Shipley and the offense to win big games. Uiagalelei had 371 passing yards and five touchdowns, and had his best-ever numbers on downfield passes (20 yards or more). Shipley added 104 rushing yards and a touchdown, as Clemson needed all its offense could muster to outlast Sam Hartman and Wake Forest. Despite a full complement of defensive linemen, Clemson had few answers for Hartman, whose six touchdown passes all came against the blitz. After allowing 28 first downs, Clemson has plenty to clean up, but at least can do so without a loss on its ledger.”

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s power rankings after Week 3.

The top three in ESPN’s latest power rankings remained the same, with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. Michigan rounds out the top five behind Clemson at No. 4.

Clemson’s next opponent, NC State, is ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s latest power rankings. The two other ACC teams in the top 25 of the power rankings are Florida State (No. 19) and Wake Forest (No. 22).

The Tigers’ game against the Wolfpack this Saturday, Oct. 1 is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

