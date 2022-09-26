Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4

Football

By September 26, 2022 1:24 pm

A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season.

Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell’s new rankings.

The former Florida State quarterback now has Clemson ranked No. 3, behind only Georgia at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2.

The Tigers were previously No. 5 in Kanell’s rankings after Week 3, when Clemson beat Louisiana Tech by a score of 48-20 at Death Valley.

Following its 51-45, double-overtime victory at Wake Forest last Saturday, Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) will return to Death Valley for this Saturday’s top-10 matchup against NC State (4-0, 0-0). The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m on ABC.

The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, while the Wolfpack are No. 10 in both polls.

You can see Kanell’s top 12 after Week 4 below:

