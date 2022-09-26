Clemson visit ‘set the bar high’ for promising QB prospect

Last weekend, Clemson played host to a promising quarterback prospect, who hails from Buffalo, West Virginia.

Josh Moody, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound sophomore in the class of 2025, made made his way to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“It was amazing. The atmosphere was great,” Moody told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview last week. “I really enjoyed it. It was definitely different just seeing how the game days operate and how the coaches are on gameday, how locked in they are. It was kind of cool.”

“It definitely grabbed my attention,” Moody said of Clemson’s game day atmosphere. “It was just cool to see the crowd engaged the whole game, even whenever Clemson was up by 20. Other schools — I’ve been to other college football games — and if it’s a blowout, they’re kinda less engaged. It was cool seeing the crowd engaged the whole game. The new stadium lights, that was really cool.”

What part of Clemson’s game day experience stood out to Moody the most?

“I mean, obviously, the players running down the hill was cool to see,” he explained. “Just how the coaches engage with you even when they have a game to prepare for. That was important to me.”

Moody had a chance to talk with former Clemson quarterback turned offensive analyst Tajh Boyd, as well as defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“I just talked about my season so far with Tajh and just staying in touch with him,” Moody said. “It meant a lot to (talk to Boyd) because he was really my role model growing up. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to play quarterback from the beginning, so being able to catch up with him and have the ability to stay in touch with him…it’s just really cool.”

“With Nick, we talked and we kind of relate because we both lost a parent to cancer. Just talking to him on a family level and being able to talk about something other than football was important.”

Moody said that it means a lot to him to see that someone like Eason could open up and be real.

“Clemson is authentic and I respect that,” he added.

Moody said that he would love to get back down to Clemson for another game this season, but his schedule is kind of starting to fill up. He definitely wants to get back down to Clemson next year for sure.

As far as some of his other game day visits go, Moody is scheduled to visit West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Ball State and possibly Wake Forest.

The atmosphere he experienced at Clemson is going to be hard to beat, though.

“It really did set the bar high for me, especially growing up a Clemson fan,” Moody said. “It was cool being the first game day visit I had this year. It really meant a lot.”

