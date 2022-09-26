Clemson's offensive line playing 'a lot of winning football'

Clemson’s offense has taken a 180-degree turn from the rut it was stuck in for much of last season. While the improved play of D.J. Uiagalelei has gotten most of the focus through the Tigers’ first four games, Clemson’s quarterback and skill position players have gotten plenty of help from an offensive line that’s picked up its game as well.

The unit took its share of criticism last season as ineffectiveness and attrition forced the Tigers to start eight different combinations along the offensive line, which didn’t do much to help with the group’s cohesion. So far this season, Clemson is averaging 17 more points per game than it did a year ago (26.3 to 43.8) with many of the same faces that blocked for Uiagalelei and his supporting cast then.

While Will Putnam (guard to center) and Walker Parks (tackle to guard) have switched positions since last season, true freshman tackle Blake Miller is the only new starter up front. All-ACC tackle Jordan McFadden and guard Marcus Tate have joined the trio in the starting lineup every game this season.

“Certainly they’re all good enough players. They’re really talented players,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday. “That and the continuity has been a real positive for D.J., and they’ve just gotten more and more confident. You’re not going to watch any game and see guys perfect, but they’re just playing a lot of winning football.”

With the line paving the way, many of Clemson’s offensive numbers are positively different – and, in some cases, drastically – than last season. The Tigers, fresh off a season-high 559 yards in their win at Wake Forest on Saturday, are putting up nearly 100 more yards per game on average than they did a season ago. Will Shipley ran behind the group en route to another 100-yard day on the ground for Clemson, which has rushed for at least 188 yards in back-to-back games.

But the biggest contrast in Clemson’s offensive output this season is what the Tigers are doing through the air. Clemson ranks in the top 50 nationally in passing offense at 275 yards per game, a significant jump from when the Tigers finished in the triple digits in that category last season.

Uiagalelei turned in one of the best performances of his career against the Demon Deacons, throwing for 371 yards and a career-high five touchdowns on a day when Clemson needed all of it to escape in double overtime. Thanks to strong protection up front, he spent most of the day in a clean pocket with plenty of time to survey the field and find open receivers. He averaged 14.3 yards per completion.

Clemson has allowed just six sacks through four games, though Swinney said the line hasn’t been responsible for giving up any in the last three games. Wake Forest got to Uiagalelei for just one sack on 42 dropbacks, but Swinney said that came as a result of a running back not picking up a blitzing safety in time.

That was with Clemson’s starting five playing all 86 offensive snaps, the first time this season the Tigers haven’t rotated in any backup linemen. Swinney said that had everything to do with the flow of a back-and-forth game.

“We do need to get a couple of more guys in there, but as the game went, it was literally living and dying on every single play,” Swinney said. “And in the second half there, we played from behind every drive. We were at a point where we’ve got to go score. We went with the best we had. Just really proud of them.”

The line has largely held up regardless of the circumstances to do its part in limiting the frequency with which opposing defenses get into the Tigers’ backfield. Teams are averaging just 4.2 tackles for loss against Clemson, the second-fewest in the ACC.

“They are doing a really good job,” Swinney said. “All you can ask is they keep working and getting better, and that group has done that.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!