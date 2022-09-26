Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine across the board

It’s time for this week’s edition of Friday Night Lights.

The Clemson Insider tracked the weekly individual performances of Clemson’s verbal commitments from the 2023 class. Here are the results from Week 6:

Christopher Vizzina

Vizzina, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound quarterback from Alabama’s Briarwood Christain Schoool, completed 9 of 15 passes for 85 yards with two touchdowns in his team’s 34-14 win over Oak Mountain.

Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit also finished with 140 yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Noble Johnson

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver from Texas’ Rockwall High School, hauled in three catches for 31 yards in his team’s 56-21 win over Rockwall-Heath.

Markus Dixon

Dixon, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Pennsylavinna’s Archbishop Wood High School, told The Clemson Insider that he caught a 50-yard touchdown pass against The Haverford School in a 35-11 loss.

Olsen Patt Henry

Henry, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end from Florida’s First Baptist Academy, caught three passes for 52 yards in his team’s 56-42 win over Bishop Verot.

Branden Strozier

Strozier, a 6-foot-2 175-pound cornerback from Georgia’s St. Francis High School, recorded two tackles and an interception in a 26-7 win over Christian Heritage.

Clemson’s four-star cornerback commit also made an impact on the offensive side of the football. Strozier told The Clemson Insider that he also caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown reception.

Avieon Terrell

Terrell, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Georgia’s Westlake High School, made an impact on the offensive side of the ball and caught two passes for 60 yards in his team’s 23-20 win over Collins Hill.

Defensive stats for Terrell weren’t available as of Monday morning.

Robert Billings

Billings, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Georgia’s Milton High School, recorded seven tackles (one assist) and an interception in his team’s 21-7 loss against North Cobb.

Peter Woods

Woods, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Alabama’s Thompson High School, recorded seven total tackles (one for loss and two quarterback hurries in his team’s 17-14 win over Clay-Chalkville.

AJ Hoffler

Hoffler, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end from Georgia’s Woodward Academy, told The Clemson Insider that he recorded two tackles and a sack in his team’s 41-0 win over Alcovy.

David Ojiegbe

Ojiegbe, a 6-foot-4. 240-pound defensive end from Washington D.C.’s St. John’s College High School recorded a fumble recovery in his team’s 41-24 win over Central.

Defensive stats for Ojiegbe weren’t available as of Monday morning.

Dee Crayton

Crayton, a 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker from Georgia’s Denmark High School, recorded a game-winning interception during his team’s 28-25 win over Dacula.

Jamal Anderson

Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker from Georgia’s Mill Creek High School, recorded six total tackles and hauled in one pass for 13 yards on the offensive side of the football.

Notes: Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb and McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens are both currently out with injuries.

Stockbridge (Ga.) three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis was out of action Friday.