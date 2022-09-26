Game Time for Boston College

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
- Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
- Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1