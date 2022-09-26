Game Time for Boston College

Game Time for Boston College

Football

Game Time for Boston College

By September 26, 2022 11:47 am

By |

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
  • North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
  • Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
  • Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Quarterback of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the (…)

16hr

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show in Week 3 of the NFL season. Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, leading the Jacksonville (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home