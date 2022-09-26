National writer: 'Clemson is the class of the ACC'

A national outlet released its latest college football power rankings on Monday following Week 4 of the season.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) moved up two spots in CBS Sports’ new power rankings following its 51-45, double-overtime win at Wake Forest last Saturday, when DJ Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.

“D.J. is back!” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote. “If he wasn’t against Wake Forest, we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about the Tigers being darn close to where they were before 2021. I’ll say it: Clemson is the class of the ACC. Sound familiar?”

NC State, which Clemson is set to face Saturday at Death Valley (7:30 p.m., ABC), is the next-highest-ranked ACC team in CBS Sports’ latest power rankings at No. 13.

Florida State (No. 24) is the only other ACC team in the top-25 power rankings, as Wake Forest fell out, Miami fell out following its upset loss to Middle Tennessee and Pitt dropped out despite beating Rhode Island 45-24.

Overall, the top 10 of CBS Sports’ latest power rankings feature Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Kentucky, Tennessee, Clemson, Utah and Oklahoma State, in that order.

