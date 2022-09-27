Clemson’s third-down offense is thriving, and ‘it’s not complicated’ as to why

There are numerous reasons why Clemson has scored the second-most points through four games of any offense in the program’s long history.

One of them is the Tigers are staying on the field with far more frequency than they did a season ago.

Clemson has converted 54.7% of the time on third down. That clip leads the ACC, and only five teams in the country are converting on the money down more often. Compare that to last season when Clemson ranked 87th nationally in that category at just 37.1%.

In last week’s double-overtime win over Wake Forest, when precise execution was often necessary, the Tigers were quite literally better than they’ve ever been on third down. Clemson stayed on the field nearly 70% of the time. The Tigers’ 16 third-down conversions, which helped them produce nine scoring drives, were the most in program history.

So why such a drastic uptick in money-down efficiency from last season? Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the reason is simple.

“We’re better up front (on the offensive line), better quarterback play and better skill players,” Swinney said. “It’s not complicated. It’s really not. I wish I could tell you it was magic, but it ain’t.”

Uiagalelei has been particularly sharp on third down since Clemson had just 7 of 16 conversions against Georgia Tech in the opener. Uiagalelei has completed 67.8% of his third-down passes over the last three games (19 of 28) and went 9 of 14 against Wake Forest. Those nine completions totaled 211 yards, and two of them went for scores.

With the same backs, the same offensive line and the same receivers available to assist Uiagalelei each game so far, the Tigers have helped themselves by winning early downs to stay in manageable money downs more often than not. Clemson has faced third-and-9 or longer just 10 times over the last three games. Nine of the Tigers’ third downs against Wake Forest were no longer than 4 yards. Clemson converted seven of those.

“We’re not giving up a lot of sacks,” Swinney said. “We’re much more experienced, we’ve got better personnel, and our quarterback is playing great. He’s not perfect, but he’s just much better. And we’re making plays because of that.”

It’s still early, and Clemson figures to face more resistant defenses in the coming weeks starting with Saturday’s top-10 matchup against N.C. State. The Wolfpack, who are giving up the 13th-fewest yards in the nation on average, are holding offenses to just a 25% conversion rate on third down, second-lowest in the ACC.

But Swinney said his team has a more confident offense that will try to combat that given the way it’s performed thus far.

