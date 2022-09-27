Swinney Weekly Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on his Tigers as they prepare for a top ten showdown with NC State.
Swinney updates injuries, discusses the challenges on defense and much more.
A former SEC quarterback and current ESPN analyst is still skeptical about Clemson, despite the Tigers’ win at Wake Forest in a top-25 matchup last Saturday. Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback (…)
DJ Uiagalelei’s improvement so far this season, from where he was a year ago, has been obvious. After completing only 55.6 percent of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine) (…)
There are numerous reasons why Clemson has scored the second-most points through four games of any offense in the program’s long history. One of them is the Tigers are staying on the field with far (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has yet to play this season after suffering a broken foot during preseason camp. Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that “he’s close,” though Clemson’s head coach is still (…)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of a pair of injured defensive linemen, which included some good news for a unit that has yet to play whole this season. Defensive end Xavier Thomas (…)
During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked for the latest update on the Tigers’ injured defensive backs. Cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene, and (…)
Clemson kicker B.T. Potter spoke to the media on Monday, Sep. 26 ahead of Saturday’s game versus N.C. State. Potter, who made a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest, has become (…)
Clemson football has released another great video. The latest video includes Will Shipley, Beaux Collins, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff and deputy director of athletics Kevin White. (…)
The Tigers needed an incredible performance from the offense to pull out a win over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon. Clemson fans made an impact late in the game. Check out some great pictures from the (…)
Cornerback can often times be a lonely place for those that play the position. And after the way things went for Clemson’s younger-than-usual group in the Tigers’ double-overtime win over (…)