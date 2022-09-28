Clemson commit's teammate reports offer from the Tigers

A four-star prospect from the Peach State and teammate of a Clemson commit announced an offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday night.

Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) offensive lineman DJ Chester reported the offer on Twitter.

Chester is a teammate of Clemson four-star offensive line commit Zechariah Owens.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Chester is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia for his class.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson @ELCAFootball @fl6pjack pic.twitter.com/9OkvvNvtga — DJ Chester (@DJChester6) September 28, 2022

–Photo courtesy of DJ Chester on Twitter (@DJChester6)

