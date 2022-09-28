Clemson commit's teammate reports offer from the Tigers

Recruiting

September 28, 2022

A four-star prospect from the Peach State and teammate of a Clemson commit announced an offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday night.

Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) offensive lineman DJ Chester reported the offer on Twitter.

Chester is a teammate of Clemson four-star offensive line commit Zechariah Owens.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Chester is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia for his class.

–Photo courtesy of DJ Chester on Twitter (@DJChester6)

