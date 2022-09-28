Fast-rising receiver headed to Tiger Town this weekend

Clemson is set to play host to another fast-rising receiver prospect in the class of 2024 this weekend.

King George (Va.) 2024 three-star Mekhai White confirmed his visit plans to The Clemson Insider on Monday night.

White has been in contact with Tyler Grisham and Mike Reed since Sept. 1. According to White, Clemson really likes how he spreads the field and they’re really interested in him as a prospect going forward.

“I’ve been hearing for him for a while now,” White said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “I did hear from him on Sept. 1. He was one of the first coaches to hit me up.”

“He’s a real cool dude,” White added. “He really cares about his players and he’s really passionate about the game of football. I know he develops his players on the field, but also on the field.”

White was unable to make it down in June when Clemson originally invited him to a game. White said that Grisham told him to come down for a game and he’ll see what happens.

“It would mean a lot,” White said regarding a potential offer from Clemson. “A school like that giving me a scholarship would be awesome. It would be great.”

In addition to Clemson, White mentions schools like Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennesee as those who have reached out since the start of the month.

The Clemson-N.C. State game will be White’s third gameday visit this year and his first to Clemson. So far this season, he’s made his way to two other ACC schools in North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

White has never been to Clemson before.

“I want to see the atmosphere and the facilities,” he began. “I heard they had great facilities down there and, of course, academics.”

— Photo for this article courtesy Mekhai White.

