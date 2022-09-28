Swinney's Wednesday night injury update

Swinney's Wednesday night injury update

By September 28, 2022 7:12 pm

During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers have gotten through the last few practices without any new injuries.

“We’re in a good spot,” Swinney said. “We’ll put out — like I said last week, this week, next week — we’ll put out an available list on Saturday and get ready to play.”

Saturday’s matchup at Death Valley between fifth-ranked Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

