Talented Peach State DL 'loved everything’ about Clemson visit

A talented defensive lineman from the Peach State traveled to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit earlier this month.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Georgia) sophomore Terry Nwabuisi Ezeala — a 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect in the class of 2025 — made his way to Clemson for the Louisiana Tech game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“I mean, it was awesome,” Ezeala told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview recently. “I loved the atmosphere. I loved everything. I mean, the crowd was very nice. The players after the game, they were all turned up. It was very fun to watch.”

“It was very special,” he added of the atmosphere.

Ezeala said that he was able to chat a bit with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who coached him up earlier this summer at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I had a lot of fun with Coach Eason,” Ezeala said. “He’s a great coach. He taught me some new moves and where I should keep my pad level. It’s really helped me with the season.”

He gave large praise for the speech that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney delivered after Clemson’s 28-point victory over La. Tech. Ezeala described what he heard in the locker room postgame as inspiring

He was also inspired by the play of Ruke Orhorhoro, who hails from Nigeria.

“Number 33, he was a dog,” Ezeala said. “He just played crazy. I love to see him play.”

While Ezeala was born in Germany, his parents are also from Nigeria. He moved from Germany to the United States just about three years ago. He didn’t pick up football until he moved across the globe, but has played competitively since his freshman year of high school.

Even though Ezeala didn’t spend his formative years in West Africa like Orhorhoro, he found it pretty cool to be seeing a fellow Nigerian living out his dreams. The goal is obviously to play at the next level, so seeing someone like Orhorhoro dominate the interior in place of a then-injured Tyler Davis, was pretty special to Ezeala.

As far as visits to other schools are concerned, Ezeala estimates that he’ll likely take trips to both Coastal Carolina and Kentucky. It also sounds like another trip up to Clemson could be in the cards for Ezeala and some of his Rabun Gap teammates.

He said that he “for sure” can’t wait to get back up to Clemson after what he experienced a couple of weekends ago.

“Clemson’s a great program,” he said when asked about his overall impression of the school. “I can see myself playing there. I love everything about Clemson.”

