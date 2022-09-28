Tar Heel State TE recaps ‘amazing’ gameday visit to Clemson

A talented tight end from the Tar Heel State traveled to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit earlier this month.

Weddington High School (Matthews, N.C.) junior Brooks Mauk – a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect in the class of 2024 – made his way to Clemson for the Furman game on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“The Clemson visit was amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Mauk had been to games at Death Valley before, though it was back when he was much younger, so this marked his first gameday visit to Clemson as a recruit – and he came away very impressed by the environment.

“The atmosphere was crazy!” he said. “Everyone in the football complex was so nice and welcoming. The energy really picked up when the Tiger Walk started. It was cool to watch them walk into the stadium with the fans getting louder and louder.”

The highlight of the visit for Mauk, he said, was spending time with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd.

Mauk appreciates how Richardson made time to engage in conversation with him, his dad and his brother before the game.

“We were able to spend some good time with Coach Richardson at lunch,” Mauk said. “He went out of his way to spend time with us and that meant a lot. He talked about all of the players in the TE room. Different styles and strengths.”

During the game, Mauk enjoyed watching another Weddington High School product – Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley – run for a couple of scores in the Tigers’ 35-12 win over the Paladins.

“Loved seeing Will scoring those touchdowns!” he said. “Before I met him, I had heard how hard of a worker he was. He lives and breathes football and it’s really exciting to see him reap the rewards of all of that hard work. There is a lesson for the rest of us in that. He is such a great guy, and he has a huge fan base cheering for him back home!”

Overall, Mauk said the visit gave him a better feel for where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process at this point.

“Coach Richardson walked through his plan for the next few years and what he looks for in his tight ends,” Mauk explained. “He likes for them to be physical and that’s kind of my style. He respects the way Coach Capone (Weddington head coach Andy Capone) develops his players physically, mentally and fundamentally for the next level.”

Mauk also made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March to tour the facilities and take in one of the football team’s spring practices, before returning to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

After the Clemson-Furman game visit, Mauk went to Coastal Carolina for its game against Buffalo the following weekend.

–Photos courtesy of Brooks Mauk on Twitter (@brooks_mauk)

