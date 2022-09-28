Where does this former NFL QB, current ESPN analyst have Clemson ranked?

A former NFL quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst took to Twitter this week with his ranking of the top 25 teams in college football heading into Week 5 of the season.

Ryan Leaf has Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) ranked No. 6 behind Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Michigan, respectively.

Clemson, ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, is coming off a 51-45, double-overtime win at Wake Forest last Saturday. The Tigers will return to Death Valley this Saturday for a top-10 matchup with No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0), which is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Penn State and Minnesota round out the top 10 for Leaf, who starred at Washington State before being selected No. 2 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers and spending four years in the league.

Leaf, who joined ESPN in 2019, gave his full top 25 in the following tweet:

Gold Leaf – Week 5 Top 25

1. GA

2. Bama

3. OSU

4. USC

5. Michigan

6. Clemson

7. Okie St

8. Kentucky

9. Penn St

10. Minn

11. UW

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Tenn

15. FSU

16. NC State

17. Ole Miss

18. Kansas

19. Baylor

20. Syracuse

21. Oregon St

22. Wake

23. K St

24. Wazzu

25. TX Tech — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) September 27, 2022

