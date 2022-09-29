Can Clemson make the CFP with a loss this weekend? Finebaum, Dinich weigh in

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich joined ESPN’s “Get Up” show to discuss Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes should it lose to NC State on Saturday.

Finebaum was asked if he has more questions or answers about the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) right now.

“Well, everything is just backed up and screwed up, because the defense is not as good and the offense with DJ (Uiagalelei) is much better,” he said. “And you have to start wondering what the difference has been with Brent Venables having left. He was the stalwart of that defense at Clemson. Now he’s at Oklahoma, struggling there after a loss (to Kansas State) over the weekend. So, I think that’s really the issue.

“And as far as what happens after this, they would be in big trouble if they can’t get a win at home.”

Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, was then asked what she thinks.

“Well if they don’t win, they’re going to be hanging from a cliff as far as the playoff is concerned, and so is the entire ACC,” Dinich said.

“But I agree with Paul. When you watch that game against Wake Forest, it was a gritty win. I thought it was very good for Clemson and put them in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division. But here’s the thing – I watched that game and I saw Wake Forest receivers do that against Clemson’s secondary, and my question was, what happens to Clemson’s secondary if they play Ohio State? Because that’s where I was, watching the Buckeyes beat up on Wisconsin.”

Clemson’s game against NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley on Saturday is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

