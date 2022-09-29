Clemson weary of NC State's return game

Clemson’s top-10 tilt with N.C. State on Saturday will pit the Tigers against arguably the most complete team they have seen so far this season.

For the Wolfpack, special teams are very much part of that equation. And one particular area has the attention of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his team.

N.C. State ranks in the top 45 nationally in scoring offense and has been even better at minimizing the amount of points it allows, ranking eighth in that category. And the Wolfpack’s punt return game isn’t far off.

N.C. State is averaging 17.2 yards per return, ninth-most in the FBS. The primary reason? Veteran receiver Thayer Thomas, who’s just as viable a threat returning punts as he is catching passes.

Teams haven’t bothered kicking to Thomas much this season, and for good reason. He began his fifth season with the eighth-highest punt return average in program history, but Thomas’ 18.5 yards per return so far this season, which leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally, is the highest of his career. The longest of his four returns so far this season went for 38 yards.

“If he’s got just a little bit of real estate, he’s going to go with it,” Swinney said. “We’ve got to net it up very well and tackle him.

“He’s a guy that can change the game in a heartbeat on special teams.”

Covering punts has been a mixed bag so far for Clemson. The Tigers, who are in the bottom half of the ACC in punt return defense (7.75 yards per return), gave up some yards a couple weeks back to Louisiana Tech speedster Smoke Harris, who had more than half of his 41 return yards on one return (21). But Clemson had a bounceback performance against Wake Forest last week in limiting the Demon Deacons to just 5 yards on two returns.

The Tigers could use one of those from Aidan Swanson, who averaged less than 33 yards per punt against Wake Forest. But simply booting the ball away from Thomas may be the Tigers’ best bet.

“We’ve worked hard at it,” Swinney said of Clemson’s coverage unit. “Got to make sure we get a good punt and give those guys a chance and do a good job netting it up, but (Thomas) is really good. He’s dangerous.”

Photo credit: William Howard/USA TODAY Sports

