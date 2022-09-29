ESPN analysts discuss what they've seen from Uiagalelei

Watching DJ Uiagalelei in Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5, Greg McElroy thought the Tigers’ quarterback “was a little bit of a liability.”

Fast forward to the present, and the ESPN college football analyst no longer feels that way after seeing how Uiagalelei has performed in Clemson’s three games since then, especially the win at Wake Forest last Saturday.

“DJ U was a little bit of a liability three weeks ago against Georgia Tech,” McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, said on ESPN’s College Football Live this week. “That has completely flipped. I am no longer at all concerned about that position. If he continues to play like that, they’ll be a very difficult out for everyone they face this year.”

It’s certainly been a bounce-back season for Uiagalelei, who struggled during his first full season as a starter a year ago after bursting onto the scene as a freshman while filling in for Trevor Lawrence across two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame.

After throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine) last season, Uiagalelei has already thrown 10 touchdown passes with just one interception through four games this season.

The junior signal-caller has completed 64.3 percent of his passes so far this season, as opposed to only 55.6 percent last season. He has already thrown for 1,033 yards in four games this year after passing for 2,246 yards in 13 games a year ago.

Uiagalelei also has 169 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 41 carries (4.1 yards per carry).

“I think DJ has really come into his own,” McElroy said. “He’s much more athletic, it appears, this year. He’s willing to run, he’s capable of running, and I love how he’s driving the ball down the field. I mean, he’s pulling off throws that he didn’t even think to attempt last year, and his accuracy … his accuracy has been next-level good.

“Yeah, college accuracy is a completion. But when he’s locating the ball and negotiating defenders well, making those completions, that’s a whole other level. He’s throwing it high to his receivers in the back of the end zone, he’s throwing it with great touch down the field on deep balls. He did it time and time again and went throw-for-throw with Sam Hartman, who I thought had a phenomenal game there for Wake Forest on the other side.”

In the 51-45, double-overtime win at Wake Forest, Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes while racking up 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing).

Against the Demon Deacons, Uiagalelei became the first Clemson player to throw for 300 or more yards, rush for 50 or more yards and throw at least three touchdowns in a game since Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016.

“Definitely the best game we’ve seen him play this year, and probably did the things that we expected him to do,” ESPN’s Joey Galloway said on College Football Live. “Now, he still has those moments where he’ll throw a ball that everyone’s wondering, where did that come from, and then two throws later he throws a ball on the money, 40 yards down the field, an amazing throw.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!