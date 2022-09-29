In-state OL very impressed by first gameday visit to Clemson

An in-state offensive lineman, garnering interest from several FBS programs, made his first-ever gameday visit to Clemson for the Tigers’ 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Steven O’Dell wasn’t sure what the experience at Death Valley would be like, but the 6-foot-6, 290-pound junior from Broome High School (Spartanburg, S.C.) certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I loved the visit. It went great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I had never been to a Clemson game before, so I didn’t know what to expect. It was one of the craziest game atmospheres I’ve ever been in.”

O’Dell, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back on June 1, said the highlight of the gameday visit was getting to speak with Clemson coaches in person again – as well as being able to go into the locker room following the Tigers’ victory over the Bulldogs.

“Everybody was getting hype and the energy was crazy,” he said. “We also got to listen to Coach Swinney’s postgame speech, which was cool.”

O’Dell had the chance to spend time with a few members of Clemson’s staff while he was on campus, including offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“I got to talk with Coach Austin and the two assistant OL coaches,” he said. “We got to talk about how the season has been going for them and for me.”

“I feel like Clemson likes me and will continue to keep recruiting me,” O’Dell added.

Along with Clemson, O’Dell said he’s drawing interest from UNC Charlotte, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee and Wofford.

The class of 2024 prospect, who has a family tie to Clemson, is keeping his fingers crossed for a potential future offer from the Tigers.

“I always kept up with Clemson while I was younger. My great grandpa went there,” he said. “It would be such an honor to receive an offer from Clemson. That’s pretty much as big time as you can get.”

O’Dell visited UNC Charlotte the weekend before his Clemson visit and went to App State this past weekend. He is set to visit Coastal Carolina this weekend.

