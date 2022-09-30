Clemson vs. NC State: Who has the edge?

Clemson will look to stay ahead of the pack in the ACC’s Atlantic Division on Saturday when NC State visits Memorial Stadium for a top-10 showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Clemson’s defense vs. NC State’s offense: Clemson’s resistance against the run has been about as expected considering the wave of talent the Tigers have along their defensive front.

The pass defense? Not so much.

Clemson’s issues on the back end continued in a major way last week against Sam Hartman and the rest of Wake Forest’s offense. After yielding 337 passing yards on just 20 completions, the Tigers rank 104th nationally against the pass.

Yet an issue NC State’s offense has had is pushing the ball down the field through the air, so there are questions as to whether or not the Wolfpack are equipped to follow other teams’ blueprint of exploiting Clemson’s young secondary. All-American left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is gone. So is star receiver Emeka Emezie. As a result, veteran quarterback Devin Leary is throwing for just 222.5 yards a game, and the Wolfpack are averaging just 7 yards per pass attempt.

And get this: NC State’s lack of explosiveness through the air has come despite only playing one Power Five opponent to this point.

Maybe Clemson gets some of its injured defensive backs back in the lineup and has more success mixing up its coverages this week. Or perhaps Clemson’s back seven is just the remedy NC State’s passing game needs to get going. If rain becomes a factor, both offenses could resort to a more heavy ground game, though it’s hard to see the Wolfpack, who already rank in the bottom of the ACC in rushing, having much success there against the nation’s No. 8 rush defense. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s offense vs. NC State’s defense: D.J. Uiagalelei and his supporting cast are playing the best football they’ve played in the last two seasons.

The passing offense in particular has been drastically improved. Uiagalelei, who’s completing right at 65% of his passes, is coming off a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns. He’s already got more passing touchdowns through four games (10) than he did all of last season (9), and the running game, spearheaded by Will Shipley, has put together consecutive efficient days on the ground for an offense averaging more than 43 points a game.

But this will be the offense’s stiffest test to date. Because NC State hasn’t given up much of anything to its opponents.

The Wolfpack are in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense and rush defense while their 281 total yards allowed on average are 13th-fewest in the FBS. The group has gotten a major boost from the return of veteran linebacker Payton Wilson, who missed most of last season with an injury. The second level, which also includes leading tackler Drake Thomas, may be the strength of the Wolfpack’s unit while Aydan White and Tyler Baker-Williams are capable corners that have already combined for four interceptions.

NC State hasn’t exactly faced the stiffest competition with games against East Carolina, Charleston Southern and UConn, but the Wolfpack did hold Texas Tech to 353 yards and 14 points in a two-touchdown victory. They’ve also forced nine turnovers, tied for most in the ACC.

Saturday is a chance for both sides to further prove they’re for real. Advantage: Draw

Special teams: B.T. Potter continues to show his value as one of the nation’s top kickers. His 52-yard field goal in the waning minutes last week helped Clemson get to overtime against Wake Forest. He’s a perfect 7-for-7 so far this season.

As for NC State’s kicking situation, Chris Dunn infamously missed three field goals in last year’s meeting between these teams, though he’s off to a 5-for-5 start this season.

Clemson has blocked three punts this season. But when the Tigers are punting, they’ll have to be careful. Thayer Thomas is one of the ACC’s most dangerous punt returners. His 18.5 yards per return are tops in the league, and most teams have worked to minimize his chances to do damage (four returns in four games).

Part of that is hang time, something Clemson needs to improve after last week. Aidan Swanson averaged just 33 yards per punt against Wake Forest and is averaging just 39.4 on the season. Will Shipley is a threat for Clemson as a kickoff returner (23-yard average), but he’s only gotten two chances so far this season. Advantage: Draw

Bottom line: It’s hard to be more evenly matched than these teams appear to be on paper. In a game where the elements could come into play, too, whichever team flinches first could easily find itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. If this game was being played in Raleigh, I’d give the overall edge to the Wolfpack. But Clemson hasn’t lost at home since 2016, so give me the Tigers in an oh-so-close one.

Prediction: Clemson 27, NC State 21

