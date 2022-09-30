College GameDay's guest picker revealed

The guest picker for this week’s broadcast of College GameDay has been revealed.

With college football’s premier traveling pregame show making its first trip back to Clemson since 2020, many wondered who that might be. ESPN communications representative Julie McKay gave a vague hint earlier Friday, acknowledging it was someone with Clemson ties.

GameDay announced this afternoon it will be former defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who starred for the Tigers from 2015-18. A member of two national championship teams at Clemson, Wilkins is now with the Miami Dolphins after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wilkins will join host Rece Davis and the rest of the GameDay panel toward the end of Saturday’s show to pick winners of games around the country, including the top-10 showdown between Clemson and NC State. That game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick from Memorial Stadium.

GameDay will air on ESPN from 9-a.m. until noon from Bowman Field on Clemson’s campus.