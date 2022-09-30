Photo Gallery: Dear Old Clemson Baseball Event

Clemson collective Dear Old Clemson hosted a NIL event for 29 members of the baseball team Friday night. New head coach Eric Bakich spoke at the event.

The weather turned out great and a sunset was even a highlight of the night. It was the biggest turnout yet for a Dear Old Clemson event.

Check out some great pictures from the event in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

