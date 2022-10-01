Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder.

Young went to the locker room midway through the second quarter and was replaced by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, who led Alabama to a touchdown on his first drive.

Young had 13 passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the season entering Saturday’s game.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

