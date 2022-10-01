Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Bama

Football

Bad news for Bama

By October 1, 2022 5:21 pm

By |

Bad news for Alabama.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder.

Young went to the locker room midway through the second quarter and was replaced by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, who led Alabama to a touchdown on his first drive.

Young had 13 passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the season entering Saturday’s game.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson will be without a key defensive contributor for tonight’s top-10 showdown against NC State. Bryan Bresee will miss the game with a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital (…)

3hr

Two of College GameDay’s hosts are not sure that Clemson is the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. Desmond Howard went into detail about how improved Florida State is and then threw this out to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home