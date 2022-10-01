Clemson handles N.C. State for top-10 win

At long last, it was Clemson’s defense that picked up its offense.

The defense rose to the occasion as Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) handled N.C. State for a 30-20 win in a top-10 matchup Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

With seven minutes and 39 seconds remaining in Saturday’s game, Devin Leary mishandled a snap on a crucial fourth-and-13. In what was ultimately the knockout punch in another home victory for Clemson, K.J. Henry landed on the loose ball.

Seconds later, Henry found himself standing on the bench, giving a long look at a sea of Clemson fans.

Ballgame.

Clemson opened up the second-half strong as both Barrett Carter and Myles Murphy came away with sacks of Devin Leary. That was the momentum Clemson needed as the Tigers parlayed a fast defensive start into a four-play, 58-yard drive that culminated in a Jake Briningstool seven-yard score from D.J. Uiagalelei.

That defensive momentum seemed to translate to N.C. State’s next offensive possession, with Clemson holding the Wolfpack to a field goal.

B.T. Potter missed his first field goal of the season with a chance to put Clemson up by 10. While it was an untimely miss at that, Clemson’s defense stopped State right in its tracks. The Tigers would do so again as Toriano Pride, Jr. came away with his first career interception as a Leary pass was tipped up in the air by one of his receivers.

Potter later would redeem himself as he was able to turn Pride’s pick into a 44-yard make.

While Clemson wasn’t in command, the story of the game and the second half was the defense. Wesley Goodwin’s unit finally played to its capabilities and gave the offense a cushion it couldn’t quite afford in last week’s wild win at Wake Forest.

Clemson held N.C. State to 279 yards of total offense. After completing 12-of-15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, Leary went just 16-of-32 in the second half, passing for 154 yards with an interception.

After playing rather fearless in the game’s first half, Leary was suffocated by Clemson’s defensive front in the game’s final 30 minutes. Clemson recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits. It was the most complete effort that the unit, absent Bryan Bresee (non-football medical issue) and Xavier Thomas (broken foot), has produced this season.

While Saturday’s effort wasn’t the best we’ve seen out of Clemson’s offense this season, the Tigers still scored 30 points behind Uiagalelei’s three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). The junior quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes for 209 yards, while adding 73 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

After its latest conference win, Clemson gears up for another night game next Saturday at Boston College.