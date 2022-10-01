Clemson's Avengers step up in top-10 showdown

Clemson’s “Avengers” stepped up in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 30-20 victory over No. 10 NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley.

This year’s Clemson defensive line is calling itself The Avengers – a nod to Marvel Comics’ popular fictional team of superheroes – and they showed up in a big way against the Wolfpack.

The top-10 showdown proved to be a mismatch at the line of scrimmage, with Clemson’s defensive front dominating NC State’s offensive line.

With defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (non-football medical) and defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) not playing, the other Avengers made their collective presence felt, getting after NC State quarterback Devin Leary on a consistent basis and rendering the Wolfpack running game virtually nonexistent.

NC State ran for just 34 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 1.6 yards per tote. Wolfpack rushers were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on a bunch of rushing attempts, and Tiger defensive linemen combined for four tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, Clemson defensive linemen totaled a couple of sacks and five quarterback hurries, with defensive end Myles Murphy leading the line with 1.5 sacks of his own.

Defensive end KJ Henry had a big game, notching a tackle for loss to go with a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries, as well as a fumble recovery. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis contributed half a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Overall, Clemson’s defense held NC State’s offense to just two touchdowns in the game — one of which came during garbage time in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s Avengers and the rest of the Tigers will return to action next Saturday at Boston College.

