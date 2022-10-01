Clemson's offense picks up where it left off in first half

Clemson’s offense began the second half of tonight’s game against NC State the way it ended the first half — with a touchdown.

After DJ Uiagalelei ran for a 1-yard score to give the Tigers a three-point lead over the Wolfpack at halftime, Clemson’s quarterback hooked up with tight end Jake Briningstool for a 7-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half.

The touchdown capped a four-play, 58-yard drive that extended Clemson’s lead to 20-10 at the 11:36 mark of the third quarter.

Uiagalelei set up his touchdown pass with his longest run of the season — a 38-yard scamper to the NC State 9-yard line.

A dime from DJ Uiagalelei 🎯 No. 5 Clemson goes up 20-10! pic.twitter.com/YMDKzgyzJp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2022

