Clemson's offense picks up where it left off in first half

Clemson's offense picks up where it left off in first half

Football

Clemson's offense picks up where it left off in first half

By October 1, 2022 9:54 pm

By |

Clemson’s offense began the second half of tonight’s game against NC State the way it ended the first half — with a touchdown.

After DJ Uiagalelei ran for a 1-yard score to give the Tigers a three-point lead over the Wolfpack at halftime, Clemson’s quarterback hooked up with tight end Jake Briningstool for a 7-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half.

The touchdown capped a four-play, 58-yard drive that extended Clemson’s lead to 20-10 at the 11:36 mark of the third quarter.

Uiagalelei set up his touchdown pass with his longest run of the season — a 38-yard scamper to the NC State 9-yard line.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson will be without a key defensive contributor for tonight’s top-10 showdown against NC State. Bryan Bresee will miss the game with a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital (…)

5hr

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (…)

6hr

Two of College GameDay’s hosts are not sure that Clemson is the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. Desmond Howard went into detail about how improved Florida State is and then threw this out to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home