David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State

David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State

Football

David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State

By October 1, 2022 2:29 pm

By |

During ESPN’s College GameDay, David Pollack made his pick for tonight’s game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley.

Pollack is picking the Tigers over the Wolfpack.

“It’s very, very interesting to see this matchup,” he said. “But here’s to me the biggest difference — 36 times, the last 36 opponents that have come into Death Valley, has done what? Pulled the L. This environment is stupid, it’s sick. This is a lower-scoring game tonight. But because of this crowd, a few false starts by NC State, a little sloppy play, better secondary play (from Clemson), Clemson gets the dub.”

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

During an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the Tigers’ secondary coming off its poor performance in last Saturday’s win at Wake Forest. Swinney was asked (…)

reply
6hr

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where Clemson battles NC State in a top ten showdown. Clemson hopes to get win No. 37 in a row at home and continue the march to the College Football Playoff. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home