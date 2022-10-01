Defensive starter out against NC State

Clemson will be without a key defensive contributor for tonight’s top-10 showdown against NC State.

Bryan Bresee will miss the game with a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital observation this week, a team spokesperson told The Clemson Insider.

“Family received good news on tests late this week though, and it is not expected to be a long-term issue,” the spokesperson said.

Bresee’s absence comes a week after the Tigers’ starting defensive tackle returned to the lineup last week after missing a game following the passing of his sister. He’s played in three games this season.

