ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. NC State

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for tonight’s game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Desmond Howard picked Clemson, while Pat McAfee picked NC State.

Former Clemson and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, the guest picker, of course went with the Tigers.

Kirk Herbstreit did not make a prediction, as he is calling tonight’s game.

Here’s what Howard, McAfee and Wilkins had to say:

Howard: “I’ll tell you what, Clemson’s defense got exposed, the secondary, a week ago. But I think they’re gonna bounce back and have a better game. Everyone’s talking about DJ Uiagalelei. I think Will Shipley is the guy to keep an eye on in tonight’s matchup. I’m going Clemson Tigers for the W.”

McAfee: “Clemson has had this type of environment so many times over the past five, six years. They’re comfortable here in Death Valley with the big-time matchup. Dat boy Dabo seems to be a good guy. DJ Uiagalelei might’ve had his best game last week. With that being said, the NC State Wolfpack defense, led by (defensive coordinator) Tony Gibson, and that 3-3-5… Give me NC State! The Wolfpack upsets the record books here in Death Valley!”

Wilkins: “I’m going to have to disagree with you sir… DJ Uiagalelei has been getting better and better each week. I think this is a game he puts college football on notice and lets everybody know he’s for real. I think the defense is gonna be on it tonight. Dave Doeren and NC State, they’ve been our little brothers in the ACC. They struck lightning last year. Lightning’s not going to strike for NC State twice. I’m going with the Tigers.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

