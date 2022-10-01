Former SEC coach, current ESPN analyst picks against Clemson

A former SEC coach and current ESPN analyst took to social media this week, revealing his picks for some of the top games in the Week 5 college football slate.

Dan Mullen posted a graphic on Twitter, showing that he is picking 10th-ranked NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) to upset No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game at Death Valley.

In August, ESPN announced its signing of Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach, as a college football studio analyst. He contributes every Saturday on ESPN2 in addition to ESPN studio wraps on Thursday and Friday nights.

You can see his Week 5 selections below:

Gonna be a great weekend of college football. pic.twitter.com/1ABe19V9nw — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 28, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!