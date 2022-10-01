Former SEC coach, current ESPN analyst picks against Clemson

Football

By October 1, 2022 3:20 pm

A former SEC coach and current ESPN analyst took to social media this week, revealing his picks for some of the top games in the Week 5 college football slate.

Dan Mullen posted a graphic on Twitter, showing that he is picking 10th-ranked NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) to upset No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game at Death Valley.

In August, ESPN announced its signing of Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach, as a college football studio analyst. He contributes every Saturday on ESPN2 in addition to ESPN studio wraps on Thursday and Friday nights.

You can see his Week 5 selections below:

