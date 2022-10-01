Howard, Corso not sold on Clemson

Football

October 1, 2022

Two of College GameDay’s hosts are not sure that Clemson is the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year.

Desmond Howard went into detail about how improved Florida State is and then threw this out to boos from the Clemson crowd.

“I love what Florida State is doing right now. To me they might be one of the better teams if not the best team in the ACC,” Howard said.

Lee Corso was not able to be at GameDay due to health issues but Howard said he talked with him before the broadcast.

“Coach (Corso) already told us Clemson is overrated,” Howard said.

