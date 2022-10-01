Swinney passes along some good news

During an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the Tigers’ secondary coming off its poor performance in last Saturday’s win at Wake Forest.

Swinney was asked about how No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) has addressed the issues in its secondary in anticipation of tonight’s matchup with 10th-ranked NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at Death Valley.

“They’ll probably throw deep the first play, second play or third play, and if they don’t hit any of them, punt and then go back the next series and do it again,” Swinney joked.

“So, yeah, we go back to freakin’ work. Sometimes you almost have to lose a game to really get some kids’ attention, and it’s fortunate that we won that game last week.”

Swinney also passed along some good news while talking about the secondary, adding that the Tigers will be getting a couple of players back for tonight’s game.

Safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene all did not play in the Wake Forest game.

“We’ve had some guys that I think have had an awakening this week — plus we’re getting a couple guys back,” Swinney said. “But some young, immature guys that have to learn what it takes from a preparation standpoint and detail standpoint. They’ve had a great week of practice, so now all they’ve got to do is just go do it under the lights.”

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

