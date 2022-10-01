TCI Game Day: NC State at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where Clemson battles NC State in a top ten showdown.

Clemson hopes to get win No. 37 in a row at home and continue the march to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 7:30 PM



Television: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

2021 Record: Clemson 4-0, NC State 4-0

ACC Record: Clemson 2-0, NC State 0-0

Series History: Clemson lead the series 59-29-1

Last Meeting: NC State won 27-21 on September 25, 2021

CLEMSON AWAITS PRIME-TIME TOP 10 SHOWDOWN WITH NC STATE

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No.5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC’s Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s game will be the first in the series to feature both teams in the AP Top 10. The Tigers and Wolfpack have previously met five times with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Clemson wins in 1991, 2017 and 2018 and NC State victories in 1986 and 1992. The lower-ranked team took each of the first three meetings until higher-ranked Clemson squads

earned wins in 2017 and 2018.

With Clemson at No. 5 in the AP Poll and NC State at No. 10, the game will feature the highest combined ranking between the two teams in series history,

surpassing the 2018 matchup when No. 3 Clemson trounced No. 16 NC State, 41-7. Ranked Clemson teams are 20-7 all-time against NC State, and Clemson is 7-5 all-time against ranked NC State teams.

Clemson enters the contest having won 36 games in a row at Death Valley, dating to a loss to Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016. A 37th consecutive home win on Saturday would tie the ACC record set by Florida State from 1992-2001, as Miami’s FBS-record 58-game home winning streak from 1985-94 predated the Hurricanes joining the ACC in 2004. Clemson would also tie Florida State and two different Yale runs (1900-03 and 1904-08) for the 11th-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson (10) attempting to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak.

– Clemson attempting to post the eighth winning streak of 11 or more games in program history.

– Clemson attempting to win its 37th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history. It would also extend the nation’s longest

active home winning streak. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

– Clemson (36) attempting to tie the longest home winning streak in ACC history (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001). Note: Miami’s FBS-record 58-game home winning streak from 1985-94 predated the Hurricanes’

ACC membership.

– Clemson (36) attempting to tie 1992-2001 Florida State, 1904-08 Yale and 1900-03 Yale for the 11thlongest home winning streak in FBS history.

– Clemson attempting to add to its national-best 55-1 record at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

– Clemson attempting to improve to 15-12 all-time in games between AP Top 10 teams. Clemson is 11-6 against AP Top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff era, with all six losses coming to College Football Playoff participants (including four national champions). For more on Clemson’s history in games between Top 10 opponents, see the “Top 10 History” section later in the notes.

– Clemson and NC State playing the highest-ranked game in the series’ soon-to-be 90-game series history. Previously, the highest combined ranking in a game between the two programs came in their 2018 matchup, when No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 16 NC State, 41-7.

– Clemson and NC State meeting with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 for the sixth time in series history, joining ranked meetings in 1986, 1991, 1992, 2017 and 2018.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 21-7 against NC State when Clemson is ranked in the AP Top 25.

PRIME TIME IS CLEMSON’S TIME

Clemson’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against NC State will represent Clemson’s third night game of the 2022 season. Clemson was 4-1 in night games in 2021 and has since won night games against Georgia Tech and Louisiana Tech so far in 2022.

The contest will be Clemson’s 50th night game since the start of the 2015 season. In that time, Clemson is 42-7 in night games, including a 23-4 mark since the start of the 2018 season. Clemson has won its last 18 night games in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

COMIN’ TO YOUR CITY

ESPN will broadcast College GameDay from Clemson on Saturday in advance of Clemson’s marquee matchup with NC State.

It will mark Clemson’s 30th appearance in ESPN College GameDay’s featured game and the 22nd time Clemson has played in its feature contest since 2015.

The Tigers enter the contest with an 18-11 record in the presence of College GameDay, including victories in 14 of their last 18 appearances and a 9-2

mark in regular season GameDay games since 2015. Those records include an 11-game GameDay winning streak across the 2016-19 seasons that had been the longest active streak in the nation prior to a national championship game loss to conclude 2019.

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) on College GameDay. The 2022 season marks the 13th

consecutive season that Clemson has played in at least one game featured on-site by College GameDay.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 34, NC State 17

Davis – Clemson 38, NC State 35

Sam – Clemson 35, NC State 31