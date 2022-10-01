Watch: Emotional College GameDay feature on Ella Bresee

ESPN’s College GameDay looks at Ella Bresee’s battle against cancer and her brother Bryan’s support.

You can watch the emotional feature on her courageous battle against cancer below:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!