Watch: Emotional College GameDay feature on Ella Bresee

Watch: Emotional College GameDay feature on Ella Bresee

Football

Watch: Emotional College GameDay feature on Ella Bresee

By October 1, 2022 11:29 am

By |

ESPN’s College GameDay looks at Ella Bresee’s battle against cancer and her brother Bryan’s support.

You can watch the emotional feature on her courageous battle against cancer below:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , Football, Video

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

During an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the Tigers’ secondary coming off its poor performance in last Saturday’s win at Wake Forest. Swinney was asked (…)

reply
6hr

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where Clemson battles NC State in a top ten showdown. Clemson hopes to get win No. 37 in a row at home and continue the march to the College Football Playoff. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home