Clemson-Boston College game time is set

By October 2, 2022 12:20 am

By

The game time for Clemson’s next matchup is set.

The ACC announced tonight that the Tigers will return to ABC’s Saturday Night Football for their game at Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston College is coming off a 34-33, home win over Louisville on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Tigers, of course, defeated No. 10 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley by a score of 30-20.

