Clemson-Boston College game time is set

The game time for Clemson’s next matchup is set.

The ACC announced tonight that the Tigers will return to ABC’s Saturday Night Football for their game at Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston College is coming off a 34-33, home win over Louisville on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Tigers, of course, defeated No. 10 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley by a score of 30-20.

The ACC confirmed tonight that Clemson will return to ABC’s Saturday Night Football next week. Kickoff at Boston College has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!