Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit

The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son’s Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game.

Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, is clearly impressed by Clemson and the time Jadyn has spent around Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

“Clemson has always been a special place,” Jeremiah wrote on Twitter. “Thank you DJ for being a great mentor to my son and showing him how to deal with adversity the right way!”

Jadyn, who received an offer from Clemson back on June 1, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina, No. 4 quarterback nationally and No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jadyn also commented on his Clemson visit via Twitter:

