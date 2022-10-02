'Nothing's been like it': Lone Star State tight end enjoys first Clemson gameday experience

Among one of the more notable recruits that were in attendance for Clemson’s top-1o showdown against NC State on Saturday. Oct. 1, was Taylor (Katy, Texas) three-star tight end Ian Flynt.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior in the class of 2024 caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his time in The Valley on Saturday.

“I enjoyed a lot of it,” Flynt said regarding his time at Clemson Saturday. “I spent a lot of time learning from Coach (Kyle) Richardson and Coach (John) Grass, mainly just hitting on some points on the program and how Coach Swinney runs everything. It was all positive from there.”

“I’ve been to a lot of places, but they’ve got quite the facilities,” he added. “I’ve been to a couple of schools and nothing’s been like it. The tailgating was absolutely crazy. They had people tailgating on every square inch of campus. I could tell how full the stadium was.”

That wasn’t the only thing that grabbed Flynt’s attention. The energy from Clemson’s sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium Saturday was palpable. It was like nothing that he’s ever experienced before.

“That was awesome,” he said of the atmosphere in Death Valley. “I really enjoyed the running down the hill. It was super energetic. That was one of my favorite parts. But, the energy from the whole crowd was crazy. The stadium was moving. I’ve never seen so many people lined up behind one time.”

During Clemson’s 10-point victory, Flynt got to see just how Richardson and Brandon Streeter utilized the right end position. Jake Briningstool and Davis Allen combined for nine catches with 75 yards and a touchdown.

It was a good game for a tight end prospect with interest in Clemson, to be at.

“They use them the way I think a tight end should run,” Flynt said. “They’re heavy in the box and they got them out in the open a couple of times and they made a big difference in that game.”

Flynt said that Richardson made it very clear that Clemson was interested in him as a prospect.

“They told me that the relationship is what they’re trying to form right now and they want to see me in person,” he said. “I enjoy that because it helps them, but it also helps me. I get a lot from it. I get to learn what kind of coach Dabo is and the same thing with Coach Richardson. It’s only gonna be good for both of us.”

What would it mean for Flynt and his recruitment if Clemson presented him with a future scholarship offer?

“That would be awesome,” Flynt said. “Clemson, I’ve always looked up to that school. I grew up watching Deshaun (Watson) and Trevor Lawrence win championships and they run the tight end pretty well.”

