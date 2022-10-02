Swinney gives latest update on Bresee

During his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest update on Bryan Bresee.

Clemson was without the star defensive tackle in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley.

Bresee missed the game due to a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital observation this past week.

Bresee received good news late in the week about the tests, and Swinney said after Saturday’s game that he hoped to get him back going this week.

On Sunday, Swinney said “everything was good again today” for Bresee and he’ll be day-to-day but is still “heading in a good spot.”

“Everything was good again today, and they’ll check him again in the morning,” Swinney said. “So, just making sure everything stays where it needs to be with the issue he’s dealing with. So, he’ll be day-to-day until they say he can go full speed. But as long as things keep trending in the right direction, we’re heading in a good spot.”