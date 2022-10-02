Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles after the win over NC State.
Swinney updated the injuries, talked about the dominant defensive performance, next man up and much more in his postgame press conference.
After Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s (…)
The Tigers got some love from ESPN’s College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game and how (…)
It didn’t take long for Clemson’s defense to flip the script. Just seven days earlier, it was a horror show for Wesley Goodwin’s unit as Sam Hartman and Wake Forest’s talented group of wideouts threw up (…)
Death Valley was rocking Saturday night as the Tigers picked up win No. 37 in a row at home defeating NC State 30-20. Check out some great pictures from the huge win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. (…)
Clemson was without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley. The redshirt sophomore missed his second game in the past three due to (…)
The game time for Clemson’s next matchup is set. The ACC announced tonight that the Tigers will return to ABC’s Saturday Night Football for their game at Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set (…)
At long last, it was Clemson’s defense that picked up its offense. The defense rose to the occasion as Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) handled N.C. State for a 30-20 win in a top-10 matchup Saturday night at Memorial (…)
No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) took over sole possession of the top spot in the ACC’s Atlantic Division standings Saturday with a win over No. 10 NC State (4-1, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences (…)
Clemson’s “Avengers” stepped up in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 30-20 victory over No. 10 NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley. This year’s Clemson defensive line is calling itself The Avengers (…)
Clemson’s offense began the second half of tonight’s game against NC State the way it ended the first half — with a touchdown. After DJ Uiagalelei ran for a 1-yard score to give the Tigers a three-point (…)