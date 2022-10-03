Clemson-Florida State game time announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

All times are Eastern.

