Clemson-Florida State game time announced

By October 3, 2022 11:55 am

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

All times are Eastern.

During his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest update on Bryan Bresee. Clemson was without the star defensive tackle in Saturday (…)

