Former Clemson receiver has a big day in the NFL

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams had a big-time game on Sunday.

Williams totaled seven receptions for 120 yards as his Los Angeles Chargers beat the Houston Texans, 34-24.

Its been an up and down season so far for Williams. Sunday marked his second game going over 100 yards receiving. However, in the other two games Williams has played, he has had less than 20 yards in each.

Williams’ season stats now stand at 18 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!