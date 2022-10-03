Herbstreit gives props to Clemson, Goodwin

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave props Monday to the Clemson football team, as well as defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

Tweeting out his top performing teams of Week 5 and his top performing coaches of the week, Herbstreit named the Tigers his No. 1 team and Goodwin the No. 3 coach.

Herbstreit was on the call with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe during ABC’s broadcast of fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 win over then-No. 10 NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley.

He saw the Tigers extend the nation’s longest active winning streak to 11 games and record their 37th consecutive home win thanks in part to Goodwin’s defense, which notched three sacks and two turnovers and held NC State to only 34 rushing yards on 21 carries.

You can see Herbstreit’s full rankings of his top performing teams and coaches of Week 5 below:

