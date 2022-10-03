Local OL target, mother enjoy Clemson gameday visit

Among the many top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s top-10 win over NC State on Saturday night was this priority local offensive line target.

Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star Blake Franks took an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over the Wolfpack.

“The visit was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed the energy of the crowd and the run down the hill.”

Franks, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior in the class of 2024, made the short trip to Tiger Town with his mother.

“She enjoyed the crowd,” Franks said of his mom’s visit experience. “She also loved the distance from home.”

What did they hear from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus?

“Coach Swinney talked about the program and how much he loves being there personally,” Franks said.

Franks, who participated in the Swinney Camp this past summer and has visited Clemson multiple times since this past March, received an offer from the Tigers in late July.

He holds more than a dozen scholarship offers in total, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina along with Clemson.

Where do the Tigers stand with Franks in his recruitment following Saturday’s game-day visit to campus?

“I would say that I know Clemson is in my top eight,” he said, “and they might even be in my top five.”

Up next for Franks are visits to Alabama (Oct. 8), Florida (Oct. 15) and Florida State (Oct. 29).

Clemson will get at least one more visit from him before season’s end.

“I know I’ll be there for Clemson vs. USC (on Nov. 26),” he said, “but I don’t know, I might be back sooner than that.”

Franks is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 8 offensive guard nationally for the 2024 class.

