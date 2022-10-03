Swinney's Monday Night Bresee Update

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on Bryan Bresee and when he might return Monday night.

Bresee missed last week’s game with a non-football medical issue.

“We are going to get Bresee back,” Swinney said during his weekly radio show. “I am still not sure if he will be able to go this week, but if not this week, then next week. So he is kind of day to day. We will see with him.”

