Former Tiger solid in Falcons' win

Once again, former Clemson defensive lineman Grady Jarrett made his presence known in the Atlanta Falcons’ win vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Jarrett helped seal the Falcons’ 23-20 victory with a very timely sack. The Falcons had just taken the lead in the fourth quarter on a field goal, and the Browns were driving.

On a second-and-15 play from around midfield, Jarrett blew up the play and sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. On the next play, Brissett threw a game-ending interception trying to force the ball down the field.

Jarrett has been one of the bright spots for the Falcons this year, and is continuing to make his case as one of the team’s best players — and arguably one of the best interior D-linemen in the NFL.

