Latest Clemson visit ‘put a cherry on the top’ for priority CB target

The cornerback prospect who collected Clemson’s first offer at his position, when the Tigers began dispensing offers to class of 2024 recruits back on June 1, was in attendance at Death Valley for the NC State game last Saturday.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin made the trip to Tiger Town over the weekend with his parents and little brother.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” Feagin told The Clemson Insider. “I enjoy it every time I go.”

Feagin previously visited Clemson this summer after also traveling to campus for an unofficial visit in the spring.

The night-game atmosphere at Death Valley during Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State left a big impression on the 6-foot, 175-pound junior.

“Something that stood out would be how crazy the atmosphere was,” he said.

While on campus, Feagin spent plenty of time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, as well as head man Dabo Swinney.

What did he hear from the coaches?

“Me and Coach Reed talked about a lot of things,” Feagin said, “but what the whole message was, this is a spot where he’s not scared to play his freshmen.”

“And Coach Swinney truly feels like I can fit perfectly with the program,” he added.

Feagin’s father, Michael, was a defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Swinney was on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.

The Tide have also offered Feagin, along with schools such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Clemson appears to be in a great spot with the priority cornerback target coming out of Saturday’s visit.

“This visit really just made Clemson even better,” he said. “They’re already a place I can call home and this visit really put a cherry on the top.”

Feagin told TCI he hopes to return to Clemson for the Miami game on Nov. 19.

He is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, by both 247Sports (No. 73) and Rivals (No. 98).

